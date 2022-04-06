Sasha, the child whose track was lost while running away with his grandmother, died

Sasha, the 4-year-old Ukrainian boy, who was lost during the evacuation from the Kiev region, was found dead in mid-March. The little boy was in the Vyshhorod district with his grandmother when the Russians surrounded the area on 10 March. And as Moscow troops bombed the area, the locals tried to escape with boats on the Dnieper River.

The one with Sasha turned upside down: they were all those on board died, including grandmother, but of Sasha they had gone missing; and the fact that it was thethe only one to have the life jacket it had fueled hopes. The news of his death was given by his mother on Instagram and Faceboook.

The boy lived with his family in Vychhorod, a town of 25,000 inhabitants located on the outskirts of Kiev. Upon the arrival of the Russian military, the grandmother and eight other inhabitants of the neighborhood had decided to flee in a hurry, taking advantage of a small boat. After the tragedy, Anna Yakhno, Sasha’s mom, hadn’t lost hope and for almost a month he had launched appeals on social media, appeals that had been shared tens of thousands of times.

“We believe in a miracle”, he wrote a few days ago. According to Child Focus, Sasha was the only one wearing a life jacket. It was therefore hoped that he had not drowned but had been taken by other refugees and in the meantime was living elsewhere; so much so that a European search alert and the little boy had been placed on the list of missing children. Now the announcement of the grieving mother: “Today we found Sashenka’s body. I thank all those who hoped, who helped the search, thank you all for your prayers and faith, thank you for your support. Sashenka, our little angel is already in heaven. Today his soul is at peace “.

