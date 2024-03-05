“We are still witnessing today brutal attempts by Russia to take away the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and other European states. The dying Ukrainians are defending not only their freedom, but also their ours and that of all of Europe”. This is what Dalia Kreivienė, ambassador of Lithuania in Italy, declared to Adnkronos on the occasion of the concert of the Vilnius State Quartet scheduled for tomorrow at the Pantheon, which commemorates the restoration of Lithuania's independence and the year dedicated to the Lozoraitis diplomats.

“In just a few days, exactly on March 11 – he recalled – we will celebrate the thirty-four years of the Restoration of the Independence of our country, the symbol of a modern state. Restoration of independence in which both the Lozoraitis diplomats and the entire Lithuanian nation they believed and worked tirelessly.”