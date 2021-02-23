Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko, on the air of the ICTV channel, listed the conditions for the refusal of electricity from Russia. His words lead RIA News…

According to Vitrenko, the first thing the country should do is to repair the corresponding infrastructure at thermal power units and nuclear power plants. “So that in winter most of these units work, and not like now,” said the acting head of the department. For the infrastructure to start functioning again, systemic legislative decisions are required, he added.

Vitrenko also noted that it is necessary to disconnect Ukraine from the energy system of Russia and Belarus, and then join it to the European system. He said that “there was talk about it for a long time.”

Ukraine resumed purchases of electricity in Belarus on January 3, in Russia – on February 1. Vitrenko noted that the purchase of Russian and Belarusian electricity in cold weather was inevitable, otherwise the country would have been waiting for rolling blackouts. According to him, Kiev is against such purchases, but cannot deny the critical dependence on electricity from Russia and Belarus.