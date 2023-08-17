Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

After a tough fight, the Ukraine recaptured another village. However: The acid test could now await the counter-offensive against Russia.

Zaporizhia – In its counter-offensive, Ukraine has liberated the next village occupied by Russia: Uroshayne, a community with formerly 1,000 inhabitants on the front line in the Donetsk region. Ukraine celebrates this victory – but the price was obviously enormous. In addition, immense challenges in the Ukraine war await south of Uroshajne.

Ukraine War: Weeks of fighting for Uroshajne

When Ukrainian soldiers entered Uroshayne on Wednesday (August 16), all civilians had already fled. No wonder: the fighting for the town in western Ukraine lasted a long time. According to a ZDF report, Ukraine used its artillery for days against the occupying forces from Russia. In the end, they benefited from the greater range and precision of western weapons, according to Christian Mölling, research director of the German Society for Foreign Relations.

Destroyed vehicles pave the way for the Ukrainian counter-offensive, here a picture from the Kharkiv area. © Juan Barreto/AFP

Ukraine war raged around Uroshajne: Russians apparently fled on foot

In the end, the Russian army was hardly able to carry out counter-attacks, according to Mölling. The last surviving soldiers of Vladimir Putin’s army apparently fled Uroshayne on foot. A Russian commander then described how his battalion pushed out of the village had been.

Uroshayne is the eleventh village that Ukraine was able to liberate from Russian occupation in the counter-offensive. It is considered strategically important because it is on the road to the coastal city of Mariupol. The Ukrainian liberators still have about 90 kilometers to the Sea of ​​Azov. A fact that led to some euphoria among Western observers, as expert Mölling explained on ZDF. However, that was “definitely exaggerated”. It is premature to draw any conclusions for the further course of the war from the liberation of the place.

Losses in Ukraine in the liberation struggle are apparently immense

In addition, Ukraine’s losses to liberate even small villages seem to be immense so far. In front of Uroshajne, the army had liberated the neighboring village of Staromajorske, also in a tough fight. According to a report by Picture New Russian drone footage shows that Ukraine lost at least 31 armored vehicles, including 23 mine-protected personnel carriers from NATO countries. The wrecks could be seen in the fields.

The depletion of Ukrainian equipment could, in turn, play into the hands of the Russians. The Kremlin celebrates every destroyed western tank as a triumph. While Ukraine strives to quickly bring damaged tanks back to the front with mobile repair teams, it is still heavily dependent on the West and further weapons commitments – while Russia also relies on its own war production.

Putin could bet on Ukraine attrition – Russia’s solid defenses await

Putin could therefore continue to rely on the time factor in the Ukraine war – and on the fact that Ukraine cannot withstand a long war of attrition.

Especially since Russia’s first fortified defense lines are waiting for the Ukrainian troops further south of Uroshajne, according to the ZDF report. It is an important test of how Ukraine can withstand these in the course of its counter-offensive, said military expert Mölling.

After the liberation of Uroshayne, Ukraine advances further south

According to the Ukrainian army, it has already advanced further south. “In the section south of Uroshayne they were successful and they are establishing themselves on the newly reached positions,” General Staff Spokesman Andriy Kovalyov said on Thursday (August 17).

Meanwhile, Putin is risking a naval war with NATO, as a former officer of the NATO troops warns. Namely, with his behavior in the international waters of the Black Sea, where Russia is illegally blocking ships transporting grain. (smu)