The Ukrainian foreign minister is annoyed by Western criticism of the counter-offensive. Dmytro Kuleba sees a disadvantage against the Russians.

Zaporizhschja videos have recently shown a level of brutality that can hardly be surpassed Ukraine war. For example, Ukrainian bloggers circulated a clip purporting to show a Russian trench near Bakhmut that had been stormed. This is lined with the corpses of obviously killed Russian soldiers.

War in Ukraine: Kuleba complains about Western criticism of counteroffensive progress

Meanwhile, another video, allegedly distributed by Russian bloggers on Telegram, is making the rounds. It shows a Ukrainian soldier stepping on a mine while exiting an infantry fighting vehicle – the explosion severed a leg from his body. These are gruesome images as the holiday season has begun in western and central Europe.

Right now, in their fight against the Russian occupiers, the Ukrainians are being confronted with questions from the West as to why their counter-offensive is not progressing more quickly. After the supreme general, the foreign minister of the UkraineDmytro Kuleba, complained about this criticism.

Clearly recognizable: Destroyed and/or abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and an abandoned Leopard 2 tank of the Ukrainian army (below). The photo is said to have been taken in the Zaporizhia region.

In an interview with the daily newspapers, Kuleba explained that Russian air superiority and widespread minefields are the biggest problems for the Ukrainian troops in their counter-offensive Picture and World as well as with the website political. Ukrainian soldiers sometimes crawled 200 to 300 meters through a minefield for hours to clear it, the 42-year-old diplomat said. The Ukrainian army suffers greatly from “the fact that we lack anti-aircraft, anti-helicopter and anti-aircraft weapons on the ground,” said the minister and close confidant of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Russians, on the other hand, are able to “hit our counter-offensive forces” with combat helicopters and combat aircraft.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Zelenskyy minister annoyed by criticism from the West

Kuleba continued to respond to criticism from the West: “Come here and try to walk even ten steps on the battlefield without getting killed. We feel frustrated by those who are now saying: Oh, this is not going well.” Instead, he sees “every day the recent successes of our armed forces” and “not a single reason why our counter-offensive should not be successful”.

Previously, Valeriy Saluschnyj, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, had reacted annoyed to criticism. “It makes me angry,” he said Washington Post. The 49-year-old explained that his troops have to fire at least as many artillery shells as the enemy, but because of limited resources, they are sometimes outnumbered by ten times.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Commander-in-Chief Valery Saluschnyj praises his soldiers

“This isn’t some show for the whole world to watch and bet on or anything. Every day, every meter is paid for in blood,” said Zalushnyj. Perhaps one is not as fast as “the observers” would like it to be, “but that is their problem”. He demanded further deliveries of weapons and fighter jets, then the counter-offensive would progress faster, as a result of which Russian troops in Bakhmut are apparently facing encirclement.

In the past few weeks, various experts have repeatedly identified the lack of options for using anti-aircraft defense against attacks from the air as a weak point Ukrainian counter-offensive – the possible course of which the developers of a computer game recently outlined. Videos are circulating on Twitter that are supposed to show how Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles of western design are allegedly being fired upon by Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters. According to the Global Firepower Index, Ukraine has just over 30 combat helicopters, although it is unclear how many are permanently operational.

Ukraine counter-offensive: military expert points to Russian air sovereignty

“It’s going slowly because the combination of minefields with very large areas of mines that have been laid very deep and the simultaneous threat of air strikes, for example from Russian helicopters, is slowing down Ukrainian troops,” military expert Nico Lange told the news program “live today” des ZDF: “The Ukrainian troops can’t just rush at it with a big hooray. Rather, they must be careful to protect their troops. That’s why we’re moving slowly, methodically and carefully.”

According to the former State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Defense, Russian air superiority “plays a major role. You could have foreseen that with this counter-offensive. Unfortunately, it has to be said that terror is paying off for the Russian side. Because: Ukraine’s air defense systems are needed in the cities to protect the civilian population. As a result, of course, Ukraine does not have them at its disposal now, for example to be able to protect its own troops at the front,” said the political scientist in the interview.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Can F-16 fighter jets stop Russian helicopters?

The helicopters of Russia could fly undisturbed in the south of the country, “also partly the Russian Air Force. And unfortunately, Ukraine does not yet have F-16 multirole fighters that can fight and deter these helicopters,” Lange said, adding, “One can hope that the F-16s will come within the next few months. Then that would change the situation a lot in relation to these helicopters.”

Especially at the beginning of Counter-offensive, the Ukrainians had lost several main battle tanks and armored personnel carriersprovided by the West, which fueled the criticism described. (pm)