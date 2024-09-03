“Ukrainska Pravda”: Foreign Minister Kuleba may be fired, while Prime Minister Shmyhal may remain

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is planned to be fired, told “Ukrainska Pravda” has sources in the team of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The diplomat’s place may be taken by his first deputy Andriy Sybiha. The newspaper’s sources said that other dismissals are also being prepared, but Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who they want to keep in office, will not be among them.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Ukrainian president was tired of Shmyhal. As the source noted, the head of state stopped listening to the prime minister at meetings. Zelensky wants to receive creative proposals, and Shmyhal is not capable of changing completely.

On August 31, the head of Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, promised a “big reset” of the country’s cabinet of ministers.