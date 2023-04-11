Ukraine leak | WP: The Egyptian president ordered the production and transfer of up to 40,000 rockets to Russia

According to the documents, the president instructed that the rockets be hidden “to avoid problems with the West”.

of Egypt president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered his subordinates to manufacture up to 40,000 rockets and secretly send them to Russia, The Washington Post says, referring to leaked, classified documents.

The documents that became more public last week are believed to deal with the US and NATO’s secret plans for Ukraine. There are dozens of documents and there is no certain information about their authenticity.

According to The Washington Post, documents related to Egypt have not been publicly disclosed before. Some of the documents appear to reveal that al-Sisi discussed the plans with high-ranking officers of the Egyptian armed forces.

In addition to rockets, the discussions discussed the possibilities of exporting artillery ammunition and gunpowder to Russia. According to the documents, al-Sisi instructed that the manufacture and export of rockets be kept secret “to avoid problems with the West”.

Egypt is one of the largest recipients of arms aid from the United States. For example, The New York Times estimated last year that Egypt typically receives about $1.3 billion in aid each year. In addition to this, Egypt buys billions of dollars worth of arms and weapons equipment from the United States.

In its response to The Washington Post, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the country will continue on the line it has chosen, according to which it “does not choose sides in this crisis and is committed to maintaining uniform distances with both sides.”

However, according to the ministry’s spokesperson, Egypt is committed to both international law and the UN Charter.

“We are not aware of the implementation of the plan. We haven’t seen it come true,” commented a US official source to The Washington Post regarding the delivery of the rockets.

“If it is true that al-Sisi is secretly building rockets for Russia to use in Ukraine, we are facing a serious moment of reckoning with our relationship,” said the Democratic senator and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. Chris Murphy.

Documents according to al-Sisi gave his instructions about the rockets on February 1. Just days before, he had met with the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken in Cairo. Right after the meeting, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry traveled to Moscow to meet Russian leaders.

The United States has actively banned arms and technology aid to Russia and has disciplined, among others, Iran and North Korea, which have supported Russia since the start of the war of aggression.

“If Egypt plays such a role, it would be a disgrace to the United States,” says Michael HannaInternational Crisis Group US director.