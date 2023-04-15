Ukraine leak | With the help of Finland, Ukraine equips the brigade for the spring offensive

Ukraine’s new 117th mechanized brigade includes, in addition to Finnish Pasi wagons, former guns of the Defense Forces.

Stateside from the documents that became public before Easter, it is revealed that one of the new mechanized brigades established in Ukraine in particular has received heavy Finnish war material and training support.

It is about the 117th mechanized brigade, established at the beginning of the year. From the leaked documents, it can be concluded that the brigade uses Finnish-made XA-series Pasi armored vehicles as its armored wheeled vehicles.

According to the leaked documents, Finland also has some share in the training of not only Pasi vehicles but also the tracked trucks used by the brigade. In addition, the brigade uses light field howitzers, which are probably the former guns of the Finnish ground forces, which have been taken to Estonia.

Finland no longer tells the public what war material it sends to Ukraine. However, pictures and videos of supplies donated by Finland have appeared on social media. For example, several Pasi wagons donated to Ukraine are already known to have been destroyed in the war.

Over the last week, new pictures and videos have been seen on social media, which probably show heavy Apilas singles and 152 millimeter cannons sent from Finland.

117. mechanized the brigade is one of the ten new Ukrainian brigades, the first information about the establishment of which became public in late January and early February. They included ground forces’ mechanized brigades and artillery brigades.

More information about the above-mentioned brigades was obtained a week ago, when secret documents of the United States armed forces and intelligence leaked to the public said that Ukraine is training 12 new brigades for the counter-offensive it is planning for the spring.

Of these brigades, Ukraine itself trains and equips only three. The United States and other Western countries that support Ukraine help equip the other nine.

According to the documents, the mechanized brigades under training consist of a tank battalion, three mechanized or motorized infantry battalions, and artillery. The strength of the Ukrainian brigade is about 4,000 soldiers.

The 12 mechanized brigades in training revealed by the leaked Ukrainian documents are a major military force in modern warfare.

For example, the former Chief of Staff of the Finnish Land Forces and the former commander of the Southern Finland Military Region, EVP Major General Juha-Pekka Liikola has commented on Facebook that “properly equipped, trained, led and supported with such military power, a solution can be achieved”.

The leaked material based on this, the 117th mechanized brigade will be equipped with 28 Viking tracked vehicles provided by Britain. Tracked vehicles of the same type, albeit different models, manufactured by the Swedish company Hägglunds are also in use by the northern forces of the Finnish Defense Forces.

According to the leaked documents, the brigade also has 20 Finnish Pasi vehicles and ten apparently Dutch-donated M113 armored personnel carriers.

From the leaked documents, it can be concluded that the Finns have some role in the training of Viking vehicles in addition to Pasie’s training. The training may even take place in Finland.

The brigade’s equipment also includes ten Senator armored cars donated by Canada. Canada has said that it will donate as many as 200 Senators to Ukraine.

of the 117th Brigade the tank battalion will be equipped with 31 Polish PT-91 main battle tanks. The type of wagon in question is manufactured in Poland, but it is based on the Russian T-72 wagon.

According to the leaked documents, 12 D-30 cannons provided by Estonia will be placed in the 117th mechanized brigade. It is a 122 millimeter towed howitzer developed in the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

Estonia used to get these howitzers from Finland, where their model name is 122 H 63. Estonia had to get permission from Finland to export them to Ukraine last year.

The Finnish ground forces have at their disposal no fewer than 471 such howitzers. They are used to support combat units and local forces.

The 117th brigade also includes eight heavier 155 millimeter AS-90 howitzers. It is an armored howitzer used by the British Army.