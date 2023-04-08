Ukraine leak | HS’s fact checker does not believe in the theory of Russian disinformation

The leak has several features that are atypical for a disinformation campaign. Fact-checker John Helin believes that Russia would have started the campaign much more spectacularly and faster.

HS has obtained copies of the documents circulating on social media. The leaked papers were reported on Thursday The New York Times.

Documents have been published on social media that are said to contain secret plans by the United States and the military alliance NATO to support a counter-offensive in Ukraine.

Apparently modified versions of the documents have circulated on Russian talk channels, in which, for example, Russia’s losses have been downplayed and Ukraine’s losses have been exaggerated.

HS is seen both versions of the documents. It cannot be said for sure whether the original documents also contain correct military information.

Both the United States and Ukraine have denied the authenticity of the leaked material, calling it Russian disinformation.

However, according to Helin, there is reason to believe that it is not necessarily a disinformation campaign started by Russia. Of course, Russia can benefit from the leak and spread the documents.

Helin has traced the origin of the documents on social media. According to him, it seems that the documents were leaked to the server of the Discord application already at the beginning of March.

Discord is a popular messaging app for video game players. Since then, different versions of the papers have circulated on Twitter and Telegram.

According to Helin, if it was a Russian disinformation campaign, it would have started more spectacularly and faster and not just a month after the initial leak.

“Yes, in light of the current information, it seems unlikely that the entire leak was a Russian information operation,” Helin tells HS.

Leaking there are other atypical features of a disinformation campaign. At the beginning of the leak, there were forty documents, but now only about ten different papers can be seen in social media shares.

“Why would Russian channels not use this material?” Helin ponders.

In the unredacted papers, Russia’s equipment and manpower losses are also presented as double those of Ukraine. This, too, does not match Russia’s own war narratives very well.

HS reports earlier on Fridaythat based on leaked papers, at least 20 Finnish-made Pas, i.e. XA-180 armored vehicles, had been given to Ukraine. Some of them have since been destroyed or lost to the Russians.

of the United States the Ministry of Defense has started investigating the data leak. Three official sources in the US administration tell the news agency Reuters that pro-Russian parties are probably behind the leak.

On Friday, the top leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces met to find out ways to avoid information leaks. Also the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi attended the meeting.

“Participants of the meeting will focus on ways to prevent the leakage of information about the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the president’s office said.

However, Ukraine does not officially claim that the data leak took place.

Advisor to the President Myhailo Podoljak told Reuters that the documents obtained by The New York Times contained “a great deal of fabricated information.” According to Podoljak, Russia’s purpose is to weaken faith in Ukraine’s next counterattack.

Russia has not officially responded to the accusations of the data leak.