In addition to the Ukraine war, the activities of the conference, which will run from Friday 17 to 19 February, will deal with urgent files that affect the world with their negative effects, such as climate change and the energy crisis.

The conference is held to coincide with one year since the Ukrainian war that broke out on February 24, 2022, a few days after its previous session.

In its annual report, issued this month, the agenda of the conference is clear in the new session, as it warned of the growing division between competing global systems, referring to NATO countries (the United States and most of Europe) on the one hand, and China, Russia and their allies on the other.

The conference, which is held annually in Munich, the capital of the German state of Bavaria, is concerned with contributing to resolving conflicts by peaceful means.

Munich 2023 Agenda

This year’s conference is of particular importance because it is being held amid clear repercussions of the Ukraine war, a year after its outbreak, according to the security expert, head of the European Center for Counterterrorism and Intelligence Studies from Germany, Jassem Muhammad, stressing that this war will undoubtedly be the main topic on the agenda of discussions.

Regarding other files to be discussed, Muhammad says that they will include security and climate change issues, human rights, global energy and security infrastructure, as well as nuclear safety files.

The conference may also present the results of the annual index with regard to climate crises, especially global warming, as well as issues of democracy and dictatorship, challenges arising from security and military threats in wars and traditional conflicts, and the possibility of returning to the negotiation box between the conflicting countries in the world.

The German security expert reminds that the Munich Conference on Security and Cooperation is an international forum for senior officials and experts in security.

The conference was launched for the first time in 1963 under the title “International Military Science Meeting”.

Top priority

Referring to the extreme importance that the conference attaches to the Ukraine war, and the sympathy of some of its officials for the Kiev side, its chairman, Christoph Heusgen, stated that the Russian war in Ukraine “is the most daring attack on the current system that is based on rules, and the parties that wish to change the current system seek to Undermining the status quo and changing the international order in many different ways.

This statement of condemnation refers to Russia, which NATO countries – to which Germany is the organizer of the conference – accuses of seeking through war to change the world order that these countries consider responsible for “protecting democracy” in the world, while Moscow responds that this system caused the hegemony of one pole ( NATO countries) on the world, and they strive for a multipolar world.

Warning of the “West” losing many of the countries that suffered from the Ukraine war, the report of the Munich Conference estimated that “the immediate reaction of the West to the war in Ukraine did not help. Instead of helping countries in facing the crisis of high food and energy prices, the West reprimanded these countries for not showing solidarity.” Enough with Ukraine.

Conference amid strike

It is remarkable that the Munich conference will be held in the midst of a crisis afflicting Germany, which is one of the consequences of the Ukraine war in the European Union countries, which are the widespread trade union strikes; Protesting the price increase and the non-increase in wages.

Friday, corresponding to the start of the conference, will witness a strike at 7 airports called by the United Trade Union for the Services Sector (Verdi).

The Munich Airport Administration said in a statement that it will only conduct special flights, such as humanitarian and medical flights, and those carrying the participants in the Munich conference.