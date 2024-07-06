No to theUse of French weapons in Russia to help Ukraine. Marine Le Pen explains her party’s position in an interview with CNN on the eve of the runoff.

If Jordan Bardella were to become prime minister, he would prevent Kiev from using long-range weapons supplied by Paris to strike targets in Russia, explains the RN representative, who then reiterates his refusal to send French soldiers.If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops and the prime minister is against it, then no troops will be sent to Ukraine.. The Prime Minister has the final say.”