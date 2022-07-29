Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov spoke to each other, for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine last February 24th. The US secretary of state said he had “a frank and direct conversation” with the Russian foreign minister, who urged them to accept Washington’s “substantial offer” on the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia.

“I can’t give you an assessment if I think things are more or less probable” after the interview, the Washington chief of diplomacy admitted, noting that it was important for Lavrov to hear the issues directly from him. “I raised with him what I said I would raise,” Blinken continued, in a reference to the topics he anticipated, from grain exports to prisoner exchanges to annexation of occupied territories.

“The world will not recognize the annexations” of Ukrainian territories to Russia said the US secretary of state in an interview with Lavrov.

In a press conference in Washington, Blinken said the international community “will impose significant additional costs if Russia moves forward with its annexation plans”.

Furthermore, “I lobbied for the Kremlin to accept the substantive proposal we put forward on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner“Blinken said, referring to the contents of the phone call he had with the Russian Foreign Minister. According to reports from CNN in recent days, the United States proposed to swap Whelan and Griner, the first accused of espionage and the second of drug trafficking , detained in Russia, with Viktor Bout, known as the ‘merchant of death’, prisoner in an American prison on charges of arms trafficking.

Relations between the United States and Russia “must be normalized” This is the solicitation that Lavrov received in the telephone conversation with Blinken, according to a note released by the Moscow ministry.

The objectives of the Russian special military operation “ongoing on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic and Ukraine will be fully implemented“reiterated the Russian Foreign Minister.

Lavrov stressed during the phone call that the situation of the global food crisis “is complicated by US sanctions”, adding that “US promises to provide appropriate exemptions for Russian food supplies have not yet been realized”. “It is unacceptable that the ‘collective West’ uses this problem in its geopolitical interests,” Lavrov said, according to the statement.

The minister further told his American colleague that the sending of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army “only prolongs the agony of the Kiev regime, prolonging the conflict and multiplying the victims” . Lavrov said that “the Russian armed forces strictly observe the norms of international law”. In what are called “liberated territories”, efforts are being made to return to “peaceful life”, he added.

Then he called for “speculation” about a possible exchange of prisoners between Washington and Moscow to be avoided. On this issue we need to return to confidential diplomacy behind the scenes, said the Russian minister.