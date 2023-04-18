Russia wants the war in Ukraine “to end as soon as possible”. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, during his official visit to Brazil. “It is clear that we are interested in putting an end to the Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible,” explained Lavrov in a press conference after meeting his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

“We have already explained in detail on many occasions the reasons for what is happening, the goals we are pursuing in this regard,” added Lavrov, according to Russian media. Lavrov arrived in Brasilia this Monday, the first stop on a tour that will also take him to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, from where he will leave for Russia on April 21st.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the naval exercises of the Russian fleet currently underway in the Pacific. The final phase of the exercises will start tomorrow and will include rocket attacks using electronic devices, Shoigu announced. In a video released by the Kremlin, Putin said he was satisfied with the first phase of the exercises, which took place “at a very high level”.