Russia does not consider itself to be at war with NATO and such a development would increase the risks of a nuclear war. This was underlined by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

“We do not consider ourselves at war with NATO, because this would be a step that would increase the risks of what we have just discussed (nuclear war, ed),” Lavrov said.

“Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes it is at war with Russia. NATO, the United States, the European leaders say directly that Putin must lose, that Russia must be defeated,” he added.

“Russia is not playing with the words ‘nuclear war'”But it was President Volodymyr Zelensky who said in January that “Ukraine made a mistake when it gave up its nuclear status. And then he said Ukraine should think about acquiring nuclear weapons,” he added.

“We never play with such dangerous concepts,” Lavrov continued. “I was asked if a nuclear war was possible, if the risks of starting a nuclear war had increased and if Russia believed that this could happen. I replied that from the very beginning of our cooperation with the Trump administration, we have offered them to reaffirm the 1997 Reagan-Gorbacov thesis that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and therefore it should never be unleashed. “