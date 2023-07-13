“For the Russian Federation, peace is a priority, not military operations. Russia shares many of the partners’ proposals for a solution in Ukraine, but the West and Kiev reject any peace initiative”. This was stated, according to reports by the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the Russian newspaper ‘Lenta.ru’.

“The West, with its actions, creates an existential threat to Russia, which will defend itself with all available means”, added the Russian Foreign Minister announcing that the ministry “is working to open new embassies in several African countries” .

The reports of possible negotiations in July to resolve the situation in Ukraine are “unreliable”, Lavrov said. On 26 June, the German television channel ARD reported that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine could officially start in July. The German broadcaster on that occasion had spoken of an international meeting on Ukraine that would be held “in conditions of maximum secrecy” at the request of Kiev on June 24 in Copenhagen with the participation of diplomats from Western countries, as well as representatives of Brazil , India, China and South Africa.

“We have not received any such signals. There is every reason to believe that this information is unreliable, given the stubborn desire of Kiev and its Western allies to escalate hostilities,” Lavrov explains.

“The very fact of the presence in Ukraine of F-16 fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons will be considered by Russia as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere,” Lavrov said.

Russia has no doubts about Kyiv’s responsibility regarding the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, he underlined adding: “It turns out that the Kyiv regime is asking the so-called International Criminal Court to investigate a crime they committed. This, probably , in the history of this pseudo-court it hasn’t happened yet.”

The minister stressed that Russia warned the UN Security Council about Ukrainians’ plans to destroy the dam in October last year and asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres to do everything possible to prevent “this criminal scene”. “The lack of reaction from the UN Secretariat has encouraged the Ukrainian authorities to think that they can get away with anything,” Lavrov stresses again.

Since June, Russia and Ukraine have been bouncing accusations about who brought down the dam. According to an investigation by the ‘New York Times’ in June, however, there would be evidence that would indicate that it was Russia that brought down the Kakhovka dam, near Kherson, in the Ukraine.