Pope Francis says he wants to mediate on Ukraine but recently “has made un-Christian statements” on the cruelties committed in particular by members of two nationalities of Russia, namely the Chechens and the Buryats. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference. “The Vatican has said that this will not happen again and that there was probably a misunderstanding, but this does not help to increase the authority of the papal state,” added Lavrov.

