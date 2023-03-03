Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov praises Berlusconi after clash with Zelensky

In the question and answer to distance between Silvio Berlusconi and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky intervenes with a straight leg the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Thus the head of Russian diplomacy praises the positions of the founder Of Come on Italyanswering a question asked by the Italian press at G20 in India: “We hear the assessments and statements of many international leaders and experienced politicians. Obviously, Silvio Berlusconi is one of them. He is a reasonable man who doesn’t try to paint everything in black and white, doesn’t try to escalate tensions in the world under the slogan of the struggle of democracy against autocracy. Berlusconi understands the need to solve the problems on which our lives depend“.

Lavrov, your latest statement on Silvio Berlusconi is not liked by Meloni and Zelensky

In the past weeks, the Ukrainian president Zelensky he had responded in kind to the force leader and, during the visit of the Prime Minister Meloni in Kiev, he had also expressed to her his annoyance at Berlusconi’s utterances. And he had done so during the joint press conference: “Several leaders have the right to think, the real problem is the approach of the Italian company which has given that leader a mandate. Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles, tanks never arrived in the garden of his house, no one killed his relatives, he never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape or his wife had to look for food.And all this thanks to brotherly love of Russia”. Now, the latest statements by Lavrov they won’t like it to Volodymyr Zelensky And Giorgia Meloni.

Silvio Berlusconi’s words on Meloni’s visit to Kiev

A fight that had begun weeks ago when he was first Berlusconiwho has never hidden the privileged ten-year relationship with Vladimir Putin, to criticize the work of Zelensky. “I judge the his work very negatively“, he said before also commenting on Meloni’s choice to meet him:”Me talking to Zelensky, if I had been the prime minister, I would never have gone because we are witnessing the devastation of your country and the slaughter of its soldiers and civilians. It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively”.

