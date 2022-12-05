The push by the United States and NATO for a military conflict with Russia threatens to unleash a direct conflict between nuclear powers with disastrous consequences, denounced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his speech at the Non-Proliferation Conference in Moscow. “We are forced to send out warning signals on a regular basis. But instead of taking them seriously, they are distorted in the West and we are accused of using threatening rhetoric.”

MISSILE IN MOLDOVA – The Moldovan police reported the discovery of missile fragments in the Briceni region, not far from the border with Ukraine.

ODESSA – The Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Kryvyi Rih are without water and electricity. In Odessa, the Infoksvodokanal water supply company reported that “all pumping stations and reserve lines are without electricity, so consumers have no water.” In Kryvyi Rih, “part of the city is without electricity, some power plants and pumping stations are shut down,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration.

ZAPORIZHZHIA – Two people were killed and two others injured in the Zaporizhzhia region following a wave of Russian rocket attacks. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on Telegram, adding that “several private houses were destroyed” in the attacks, which hit 20 kilometers west of the city of Zaporizhzhia. Earlier “several” explosions had been reported in the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the city council.