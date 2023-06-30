THE “evacuated” children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces they can go back to their parents if they request itdeclared the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, the day after the mission of the Pope’s envoy, Matteo Zuppi to Moscow precisely to discuss this issue, as a starting point for agreements between Moscow and Kiev.

Read also

“We are very concerned about the fate of children who are in conflict zones. The list of children who are now in Russian territory is known, no one hides their names, no one hides the coordinates of where they are. What if these children have parents or direct relatives, have every right to take such children“, said the minister.