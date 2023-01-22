The war in Ukraine is the first to be broadcast every day from the mobiles of the military at the front. Ukrainian soldiers have massively used TikTok since the beginning of the Russian invasion to share their experiences of fire with thousands of followers, the camaraderie among their ranks, but also to join the trends of the moment. Hundreds of them have danced the choreography of the series dedicated to Wednesday Addams among ruins, in the trenches or camouflaged in the forests of the eastern region of Donbas.

In the TikTok accounts of the soldiers, frivolous videos and extraordinary testimonies of the war are interspersed, causing mixed feelings in the viewer. The application’s search engine offers, for example, the video recorded by a soldier who goes by the name of Gadamchiii (he has 5,400 followers) from a trench, supposedly in Bakhmut, where the most intense fighting of the conflict is taking place. The soldier has his mobile filming from the ground of the shelter while he fires at the Russian positions. The enemy fires back and bullets streak across the scene as he ducks.

The next video that appears randomly on the TikTok search engine is that of Slavko5904 (21,500 followers), an officer from a unit that operates a multi-launch Grad missile. The platoon fires the projectiles while dancing to electronic music.

Military Review, the main magazine of the United States army, published in the spring of 2022 a study on this phenomenon, which they dubbed “tactical Tiktok”, analyzing the use of social networks by Ukrainian troops during the first months of the war —between February and April—. The conclusion of its authors, Colonel Theodor W. Kleisner and military analyst Trevor Garmey, is that the Ukrainian General Staff authorizes it, despite the risk of providing information to the enemy, because the benefits are obvious. These benefits are to raise the morale of the troops and the population, in addition to providing a positive and heroic image of the Ukrainian defense to the international community.

The support Ukraine receives from its allies abroad is key, and the battle for favor with public opinion can determine the level of aid from their governments.

“These messages make our struggle known to a young audience,” said Mikola Timkov, captain of the 3rd Separate Armored Brigade last week from the Lugansk front in the east of the country. The risks exist, Timkov conceded, and despite the fact that in his brigade they do not prohibit the use of TikTok, they do prefer communication on Facebook. Timkov’s main fear is that a video will allow him to identify his positions, especially if it is published without a precautionary time interval, which guarantees that the tanks have already changed locations. Víktor Tregubov, a captain in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and an expert in communication, corroborates that at an official level Facebook is also chosen, but because of the mistrust generated by the fact that TikTok is a Chinese company. In practice, says Tregubov, each commander decides the rules, although few restrict the use of TikTok.

A radical change with respect to other wars, at least those waged by the United States, pointed out Kleisner and Garmey, is that journalists have severely limited their access to the front line of combat, by decision of both armies, for which reason the testimonies of the front arrive, above all, from the mobiles of the Ukrainian fighters. “By allowing its soldiers to tell the story through the power of the image, Ukraine has ensured a more authentic witness to its resistance,” Kleiner and Garmey wrote.

Iulia Mendel, former spokesperson for President Volodímir Zelenski, believes that one advantage of TitkTok for his cause, compared to the work of traditional media, “is that it makes the truth more attractive”: “The fake news they spread more easily and the testimonials on TikTok allow the truth of what is happening to be more attractive”. Mendel also notes that there are fake accounts on TikTok that spread manipulated messages, and recalls cases of Russians posing as Ukrainian soldiers to transmit negative opinions. Another aspect that could be counterproductive in the use of this social network by the military, according to Zelenski’s former spokesperson, “is that it can give the impression that war is fun, but it is not, as those who are there know well Also journalists.

“Totally spontaneous”

Kleisner and Garmey took it for granted in their study that the hyperactivity of the Ukrainian troops is an information operation, a strategy of the General Staff, but Tregubov assures that it is a “totally spontaneous” phenomenon. “They are young, they follow the trends of the moment, they are under a lot of stress and it is a way to relax,” he says. “Before, in other wars, the soldiers took photos, now they hang TikToks because it is what it takes ”. Mendel remembers that the vast majority are not professional soldiers. “A year ago, thousands of them were civilians who also used social networks to tell about their lives,” he continues.

The analysis in Military Review he also took it for granted that there are rules on how to use these social networks transmitted from the General Staff to the units in the field. Tregubov confirms that at the beginning of the war protocols were drawn up “because there were some problems”, but now there are no active manuals because the soldiers know what they can communicate and what not.

But the risk remains high. Kharhujc—code name—is a platoon commander fighting in Bakhmut. Every day he broadcasts a message on TikTok offering his vision of the battle for control of this city in the Donetsk province. The images sometimes show buildings that Russian accounts on Twitter and Telegram are preparing to locate and disseminate on social networks.

Kleisner and Garmey also summarized the red lines that Ukrainian soldiers do not share on TikTok, such as possible mistreatment of Russian prisoners or unconventional combat tactics “that can provoke contrary emotions among viewers.” [militares] of NATO”. Another red line is that there are hardly any videos of Ukrainian casualties, although for the first time in the war, in the battle of Bakhmut, testimonies of wounded Ukrainian soldiers have begun to appear.

Something that is striking is that the Ukrainian hyperactivity on TikTok has no equivalent among the Russian ranks. In comparison, there are very few videos of Russian soldiers sharing their war experiences on this social network. One explanation could be that their spirits are lower, or that being an invading force is less appealing than the heroic role of someone who until recently was a civilian and now has to take up a rifle to defend the land from him.

But Tregubov replies that the reason for this is another: “Among the Russians who fight there are also young people, if they are not on TikTok it is because they are strictly prohibited by their superiors, to avoid providing any information.” There is one exception, the Chechen units of warlord Ramzan Kadirov, who are more autonomous from the Russian General Staff and who periodically use social networks as a propaganda weapon, to feed their image of tough and ruthless warriors.

