The network said that the British cruise missile was part of a massive Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Peninsula.

Details of the attack

She added that a Russian submarine and a warship were destroyed in the attack, which was launched before dawn, and targeted a shipyard in Sevastopol with a barrage of missiles.

She said it could be the largest Ukrainian attack against Russian naval targets since the outbreak of war.

It quoted a Ukrainian and Western source as saying that the British missiles used in the attack were Storm Shadow.

Photos and videos showed flames and plumes of smoke covering the shipyard area of ​​the Russian naval base.

Russia says 10 cruise missiles were fired at the facility, 7 of which were shot down by air defenses.

Ukrainian adoption

Ukraine later confirmed that it claimed responsibility for the attack on Sevastopol, part of the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

The Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Olchuk, posted on his official account on the Telegram application a picture of the burning shipyard in the Crimean Peninsula.

He wrote: “While the occupiers are still storming, they are also still recovering from the night cotton (Ukrainian slang used to talk about explosions) in Sevastopol. Thank you to the Ukrainian Air Force pilots for their outstanding combat work.”

In early May, Britain became the first country to say that it had begun supplying Kiev with long-range cruise missiles, the missiles being “Strom Shadow” (Storm Shadow).

What are the capabilities of Storm Shadow missiles?