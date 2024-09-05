State Bureau of Investigation Investigates Negligence in Military Service After Poltava Attack

Following the strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the military communications institute in Poltava, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine is investigating possible negligence in military service. This was reported to the TV channel “Public” Deputy Chairperson of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Maryana Bezugla said.

According to the committee secretary Roman Kostenko, the personnel were studying at the facility, and during the alarm, people were going to the shelter. “There was no formation there, the educational process was continuing there – and this was confirmed by the State Bureau of Investigation. But the missiles hit the evacuation exits exactly when people were going down,” he said.

Russian military launched a strike on the Poltava Military Communications Institute on Tuesday, September 3. As Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the RF Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, said, the missile strike occurred during a formation involving more than 500 Ukrainian military personnel.