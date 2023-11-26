The Ukrainian Army launched a massive drone attack this Sunday against the outskirts of the Russian capital and the regions ofe Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk and Smolensk.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the twenty enemy unmanned devices They were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses during the early morning and throughout the morning.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, specified that during “the massive attack” several drones They were shot down on the outskirts of the city.

“In principle, there are no injuries or major damage,” he said.

The drones did not reach the territory of the city of 13 million inhabitants.

Subsequently, the Governor of the Moscow region, Sergei Vorobyov, reported that three “constructions” had suffered damages of varying degrees.

For this reason, the international airports of Domodedovo and Vnukovo, which are located around the Russian capital, They had to temporarily suspend their activities.

In total, according to the local press, 13 flights were postponed and three cancelled, although at this time they have already resumed their operations.

In Tula, a region known for its military industry, two drones were intercepted by the Russian army, which did not prevent one of them from crashing into a residential building and one of its residents being slightly injured.

The Kaluga authorities did not specify how many drones reached the region, although they confirmed that civilian infrastructure was not damaged in the attack.

The Governor of the Bryansk region, Alexandr Bogomaz, raised the number of enemy drones that attacked his territory, which borders Ukraine, to five.

During the morning they also reported a drone attack in the Smolensk region, which shares a border with Belarus.

The Ukrainian attack is a retaliation for the one launched on Saturday by Russia, which included a total of 75 drones, lmost of which targeted kyiv, where five people were injured.

EFE

