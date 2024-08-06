Acting Kursk Governor Smirnov: Air Defense Forces Shot Down 26 Ukrainian Armed Forces Drones

26 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were shot down in the skies over the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting governor of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov in Telegram-channel.

According to him, all aircraft were intercepted by air defense systems. The governor asked residents not to approach or touch the drone debris.

“You must not approach or touch the UAV wreckage, it may cause harm. You must report the find by calling 112,” Smirnov wrote.