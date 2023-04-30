During the night, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the east of the country. This was reported by Ukrinform quoting the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhii Lysak who wrote on Telegram: “Last night Nikopol was hit by enemy artillery. People were unhurt, but seven detached buildings were damaged. In addition, an electric transmission line was hit. In the rest of the districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrinform reports, no Russian shelling was recorded.

Read also