Ukraine consolidates its positions in the Kursk regionafter the attack on the territory of Russia. Moscow forces advance in Donetskalong the eastern front. However, neither action alone will be decisive in the war that has been going on for over 900 days. Russia and Ukraine do not have the resources to conduct a single operation that could prove decisive in the conflict and must rely on elaborate strategies based on ‘micro objectives’ to be achieved. It is theanalysis by the Institute for the study of war (Isw)the American think tank that has been monitoring the war on a daily basis practically since day one.

The offensive shortcomings of the two sides are offset by the ability of the two countries to set up effective defenses, even in depth. In this way, the enemy is forced to invest huge resources – in terms of equipment and men – for attacks that produce limited results and do not inflict decisive damage.

Why the Attack on Kursk Does Not Decide the War

Rarely, the ISW notes, have sequential operations been carried out by the two armies. Kiev and Moscow departments have always encountered obstacles that forced them to divide the strategy into several phases: whoever defends himself, in essence, has time to reorganize and shore up his positions in a never-ending game of chess.

Russia has firmly regained the initiative in the conflict since November last year, but has not launched a major general offensive. In Donetsk, Russian pressure has transformed into a series of operations that over the course of several months have aimed at widening the Ukrainian defense net along the front line, producing limited territorial gains.

Putin’s Strategy

Vladimir Putin’s strategy has a long-term goalwith the progressive wear and tear of Kiev’s military apparatus, supported so far by Western aid. According to the ISW, however, in recent months Russia has been content to pursue objectives that are more flashy than useful. Operations in Donetsk have aimed at acquiring territories but not at conquering nerve centers such as Chasiv Yar, defended by Ukraine for months. Moscow’s forces seem to be aiming for Pokrovsk, which according to analysts has a decidedly lower strategic value.

The American think tank also focuses on the real scope of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region, where there are no real targets of significant specific weight. Kiev has no interest in maintaining control over the oblast for a prolonged period, although the Kursk card could have a value in any negotiations that currently appear very far away.

What will Russia do in Kursk?

The result sought by the Ukrainian armed forces is to push Russia to redistribute men and equipment along the front. Moscow, the ISW highlights, in the Kursk region had to use reserves that presumably would have been used for offensive actions in the immediate future. The most plausible scenario foresees a Russian response with an effort significantly greater than that expended so far. However, to reconquer the territory, a “sustained counteroffensive” will be needed.

In Donetsk, the Russians have advanced 24 km in 6 months since February. In the Kursk region, Ukraine controls about 1000 km2 but concentrates its defenses in a small area and is therefore preparing to resist the enemy’s onslaught in a limited area. A possible reconquest of Kursk would not allow Russia to shelve the issue: the defense of the border and its territory has now become a priority and makes a new military architecture indispensable, which evidently cannot rely on conscripts: the conscripts have not put up any resistance to the Ukrainian advance in the last 2 weeks.