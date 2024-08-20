Ukraine’s military leadership expected a large-scale and fierce reaction from Vladimir Putin after the surprise incursion into the Russian region of Kursk. Kiev had planned a massive bombardment with missiles and drones, not excluding the use of a tactical nuclear weapon. But all this has not yet happened.

The reasons, according to the editorialist of Politico EU, Jamie Dettmer, could be different. Military incompetence of the Russians – of which there has been ample evidence since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine – tactical decisions or an attempt to accumulate the forces necessary to avoid leaving the front around Donetsk unguarded are the hypotheses indicated by the editorialist, who also speaks of a possible decision-making “paralysis” that would have affected Vladimir Putin similar to other critical episodes that have occurred in the past.

The hypotheses: Putin’s man in Kursk stalls for time or the leader disappears?

According to Dettmer, There is also the possibility that Putin’s handpicked man to handle the response to the Kursk ‘offence’, Alexei Dyumin, is taking his time to work out a plan. Dubbed “Putin’s bodyguard” by Western media, Dyumin was born in Kursk and therefore knows the region well. He is no fool. Having become deputy head of the special forces of the Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) at the time of the annexation of Crimea, he is said to have orchestrated the escape of the former pro-Russian president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

He also served as chief of the General Staff of the Russian Ground Forces and deputy defense minister before becoming the governor of Tula in 2016. Having moved to the Kremlin earlier this year, he is considered among Putin’s possible successors. He is considered capable, ruthless and coldlike his boss. And he is known for being methodical, a possible explanation for the slowness of the Russian counteroffensive.

However, according to Dettmer, Another possible explanation is that Putin has once again been paralyzed in the face of a crisis, disappearing from the public scene.. A trait that previously drew comparisons to Joseph Stalin, who retreated to his dacha as German forces pushed their way into the Soviet Union in 1941.

The parallel was first drawn by the president’s critics during Covid-19. Barricaded in his Novo-Ogaryovo estate on the outskirts of Moscow, Putin has long been absent as the capital struggled to curb the spread of the virus. Mark Galeotti, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, noted his characteristic of letting “certain serious challenges become someone else’s problem”“.

The ‘model’ response has been replicated by Putin when natural or man-made disasters hit the country. In 2000, he was on vacation at his residence in Sochi when the nuclear submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea. He eventually — under heavy media pressure — met with relatives of the 118 victims, but the reunion did not go well. In 2018, he was again criticized for his slow response to a massive fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, which left at least 64 people dead, including 41 children.