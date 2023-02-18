Ukraine will receive fighter jets from the allies, it’s only a matter of time. This is the conviction expressed by Kiev’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke in Munich at the security conference. “I take the risk of saying that Ukraine will receive the planes-he told him-It’s a matter of time and procedure”. Kuleba admitted that “it will take longer than for tanks, we understand that, but logic, the sense of how the situation is evolving, will lead us all to the decision on planes”.

During a press conference, Kuleba asked the allies who could train the pilots in the meantime. “Initially the decision was made to supply Ukraine with some weapons and then the training started, which led us to what? A waste of time. So we propose to reverse things and start with training – said the Ukrainian minister – This is our request to all our friends who can potentially share planes with us, to start training as soon as possible without making any additional commitments at this time”.

Then Kuleba recalled that “a year ago, people here in Munich told me that we wouldn’t last more than 24, 48 hours, we know you won’t make it, that you won’t survive. You have to be rational. We’ve been there. We have view”. Instead, he underlined, “trust us, be with us and we will win. There is nothing impossible. We have proved it many times in the last year”.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister then reiterated his no to concessions and compromises on the territorial integrity of Ukraine: “No concession, no compromise is possible with regard to the territorial integrity of Ukraine or any other nation in the world”.