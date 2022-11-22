“There has been a lot of media speculation recently about negotiations with Russia, but only Ukraine will determine when and how to negotiate with the aggressor. There will be no deal on Ukraine without Ukraine.” This was stated by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dimitro Kuleba talking about a possible return of Ukraine to the negotiating table with Russia

Read also

The representative of Ukrainian diplomacy underlined that President Volodymyr Zelensky had already detailed, at the recent G20 summit, the necessary requirements to return to the negotiating table. “Only real actions by Russia, such as the cessation of terrorist attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory and the release of all prisoners and deportees can pave the way for peace,” said Kuleba, regretting that the Russian authorities do not seem willing to move in this direction, thus demonstrating that they are not betting on the end of the conflict despite, he added, having suffered significant defeats on the front.