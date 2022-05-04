The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, announced on Twitter that he had had an interview with the head of the Farnesina, Luigi Di Maio. “I thanked Di Maio for the Italian leadership on sanctions, including an oil embargo, and for the arms supplies to Ukraine,” said the chief of diplomacy in Kiev.

“We discussed the facilitation of trade between our countries and the security guarantees for Ukraine. I stressed the importance of granting Ukraine candidate status for the EU,” added Kuleba.