Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his resignation, parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Tuesday, saying Kuleba’s potential resignation would be “considered at one of the upcoming plenary meetings,” but did not give a date, the Kiev Independent reports.

The letter comes in the wake of Russia’s dramatic attack on Poltava and hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced “changes.” “I expect changes in the direction of domestic and foreign policy. We need more interaction between ‘local’ communities and central authorities, especially before the winter season,” he said in his evening message.