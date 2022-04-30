Kiev hopes that “China will become one of the guarantors of Ukraine’s security”. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua. According to Kiev, he stresses, “if Russia is not stopped now, it will lead to new crises tomorrow.” And in the war with Moscow, Ukraine is “exercising its right to self-defense”.

Kuleba tries to convince Beijing to put pressure on Putin: “This war is not in line with China’s interests. The global food crisis and economic problems will represent a serious threat to the Chinese economy “and” Russia – he warns – is putting the Belt and Road initiative of Chinese leaders at risk. “For this reason Kuleba asks China to” appeal to ceasefire of Russia, stop the aggression, and respect the territorial integrity of neighboring countries. ”