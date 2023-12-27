Home page politics

Marcus Gable

Ukrainian soldiers say goodbye to a killed comrade

To end the war, Ukraine may have to cede territory – but only for a time. Michael Kretschmer outlines this path to a ceasefire.

Dresden – Probably no other Prime Minister speaks so publicly about the Ukraine war like Michael Kretschmer. The Saxon Prime Minister is now also using an interview with the newspapers Funke Media Groupto present his proposed solution and at the same time to reckon with the tactics of the traffic light government.

Kretschmer on the Ukraine war: “Smart politics is looking for allies to influence Putin”

The CDU politician's recommendation stipulates that Ukraine should give in, at least for the time being. Because so could Wladimir Putin In his opinion, he should be persuaded to give in. “I advocate diplomatic initiatives,” emphasizes Kretschmer: “A smart policy looks for allies in order to influence Putin to end this war.”

The Prime Minister, who has been in office for six years, is by no means exclusive to the idea. Likewise the demand: “The dying must finally stop.” The only question that arises for many decision-makers is: Who has the power to stop Putin? Who does the Kremlin leader listen to? Presumably China's president Xi Jinping. But so far he is not suspected of really demonizing the war in the middle of Europe.

But Kretschmer also sees another major power on the right path. While the 48-year-old accuses the federal government of relying solely on arms deliveries instead of negotiations, he states: “The Americans are further along. They have realized that the war cannot be won that way.”

Ukraine war in winter 2023/2024: Can Zelenskyj even achieve his goal?

Ukraine's second major counteroffensive, which was announced for months, now appears to have fizzled out. The front seems stuck. Especially since the Ukrainian winter will make large-scale attacks more difficult in the next few months.

This would be an ideal time to promote a solution other than further bloodshed. Most recently, the so-called “Russia Dinner”, at which US Russia experts met with the head of the Chancellery, Wolfgang Schmidt, in Washington, made a name for itself. It was not only there that the question came to the table as to whether the Ukrainian government should be president Volodymyr Zelensky can actually achieve their stated goal of completely driving the aggressor's troops from their own territory.

Kretschmer warns Ukraine: “Territories temporarily inaccessible during ceasefire”

Kretschmer is also preparing Kiev for territorial losses. “It may be that, in the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine will first have to accept that certain territories are temporarily inaccessible to Ukraine,” warns the Christian Democrat.

But that doesn't seem to be a big problem for him, because he states: “Not a square meter of Ukrainian territory – not even Crimea – has become Russian.” Would the people living there sign that? In any case, Kretschmer is relying on the time factor here, because “as in other major conflicts” in the Ukraine war, that is what is needed “for a final solution”.

Gives tips for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war: For Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, the USA is further along than Germany. © IMAGO / Marten Ronneburg



Kretschmer on Russia: “Dangerous, unpredictable neighbor”

Kretschmer, for whom the election campaign in Saxony is slowly gaining momentum in view of the AfD seemingly gaining ground in the polls, is not just worried about that Ukraine, but also about Germany. The correct conclusions must be drawn from the recent experiences with Putin. “Russia is our neighbor. A dangerous, unpredictable neighbor,” warns the Görlitz native.

A test of strength would therefore be fatal: “The idea that Russia Weakening it militarily, politically and economically so that it can no longer pose a threat to us is an attitude that dates back to the 19th century. It lays the foundation for further conflicts.”

Kretschmer on Germany's future: “Modern Bundeswehr and European security strategy”

The goal, however, must be for Germany and the other European states to “become so strong that Russia does not risk further wars.” According to Kretschmer, the prerequisites for this are “a modern Bundeswehr and a European security strategy”. Other politicians before him also expressed this opinion.

So far, Kretschmer's statements about the Ukraine war have often been accompanied by criticism. Last year he advocated “freezing” the conflict several times. In the WirtschaftsWoche Saxony's Prime Minister recommended in late summer 2023 that the destroyed pipeline between Germany and Russia be repaired. For him, military deliveries to Ukraine were the wrong approach from the start. (mg)