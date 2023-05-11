L’Russian special operation in Ukraine is “very difficult” but will go ahead. This was admitted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Bosnian TV, quoted by Tass: “The special military operation continues. This is a very difficult operation and, of course, some objectives have been achieved in one year”. Peskov claimed that the Russian forces “managed to hit the Ukrainian military machine quite a lot…this work will continue”.
