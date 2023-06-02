“At the moment there is no such option, it is not in sight and there are no prerequisites” to start negotiations with Kiev. The Kremlin spokesman said, Dmitry Peskovquoted by Tass, commenting on the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who urged to prevent a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army, to seek “a ceasefire and the start of peace talks”.

Then Peskov accused that in the declarations of some European countries on the need to start “some kind of peace process, there is no political will to take into consideration the objectives and concerns of our country”.