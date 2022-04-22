Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on April 26. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, specifying that Guterres will be in Moscow “for talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and then will be received by President Vladimir Putin”. In recent days, the number one of the UN had asked the Ukrainian presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin to receive him.

Yesterday the meeting between Guterres and the president of the CEI Bassetti

Yesterday, following the support expressed by the Holy See for the appeal launched by Guterres himself for a truce on the occasion of the celebration of Easter according to the Julian calendar, Guterres met with card. Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the CEI, Franco Vaccari, president of the Italian organization Rondine Citadel of Peace, the Franciscan Father Enzo Fortunato. An “intense” confrontation, Rondine informed in a note, on the difficult commitment to peace also in the light of the armed conflict in Ukraine. Card. Bassetti spoke of “secular Pentecost” and the need to learn to understand the language of the other of other peoples in order to understand and translate oneself, to practice dialogue. The cardinal underlined how the world watches Guterres’ work carefully and encouraged him to move forward in this difficult moment for humanity, to ensure that “negotiation and the word take the place of arms”. For his part, Guterres expressed “strong appreciation” for the work of the Pope and asked the cardinal to “bring to the Pope his greetings and the support of the United Nations for the tireless work of this period”.

Civilian death toll rises to 2,435 deaths

Meanwhile, the updated budget of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights speaks of at least 2,435 civilians killed in Ukraine since 24 February. The victims included 70 children, 66 boys, 48 ​​girls and 469 women among the victims. 2,946 are injured.

Documented summary execution of 50 people in Bucha

The UN monitoring mission in Ukraine documented the summary execution of fifty people in Bucha, just outside Kiev. This was announced by the United Nations Human Rights Agency, underlining that the war in Ukraine is the ” horror story of violations against civilians ” where respect for international law has been ” set aside. ”. The investigations that the UN is conducting in Ukraine are showing that what happened in Bucha is not an isolated case and there are over 300 extrajudicial killings reported in the country.

Violations documented by the UN monitoring mission also include sexual violence, indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas and infrastructures and for the detention, ill-treatment, torture and even killings of civilians and prisoners of war by all parties to the conflict. .