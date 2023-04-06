“We are certainly on the verge of a major offensive by Ukraine, whose main target will probably be the Sea of ​​Azov, in an attempt to cut the link with Crimea.” Dmitry Suslov, councilor of the Kremlin, who directs the Center for European and International Studies at the Moscow Higher School of Economics, told Corriere della Sera, highlighting how “from the Russian perspective, the West is betting a lot on the success of the offensive, both military reasons since the amount of arms and ammunition it can supply Kiev is starting to run low” than “for political reasons”.

“The West has a very strong interest that the Ukrainian offensive is successful. Because if this does not happen, in the second half of the year Kiev would find itself in a much weaker position and then Russia would launch its offensive – he says “We must neither exaggerate nor underestimate Ukraine’s military potential. Let’s look at the numbers though: so far, according to our estimates, 57 new tanks have been delivered out of the 300 promised, including German Leopard 2s and British Challengers. But even if they all arrive, it wouldn’t be many. Also taking into account the rest, tanks, howitzers, ammunition and fighters, the Ukrainian one is a serious threat”. But, he continues, “I don’t think these are the ‘magic weapons’ capable of making a difference on the ground”.

“The more important question is what will happen if the Ukrainians fail, despite all this aid? The West will not have much to replace this arsenal. Ukraine will find itself almost exposed. While Russia, as some Western media have correctly 400,000 new volunteers by the end of the year and it will be ready to launch a real offensive”. And for Suslov, “the probability is zero” of starting negotiations. “The West will not allow Ukraine entry or participate in any negotiations before the spring offensive. Our reading of the Western position is that if the Ukrainian attack is successful and Crimea is threatened, then the situation is right.” to a negotiation – he says – But if this does not happen, Russia will not allow any negotiations before its counter-offensive in the autumn. I don’t expect anything on the negotiating front by 2023″.