Ukraine: Kremlin accuses kyiv of attacks on Zaporizhia atomic power station

November 21, 2022
Dimitri Peskov

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Peskov.

The strong explosions in the vicinity of the nuclear plant generate concern in the world.

The Kremlin accused Ukrainian forces on Monday of attacking the atomic power plant in Zaporizhia, southern Ukraineand asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take action on the matter.

Also read: ‘Sabotage’: this says Swedish investigation on Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“That must arouse great concern to the IAEA and we see that they are concerned. We call on them and the countries of the world to use their influence to get the Ukrainian armed forces to stop doing it,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, in his daily press conference.

UN nuclear agency denounced this Sunday bombardments with impacts very close to the atomic power station of Zaporizhia, which he considered “unacceptable”, although for the moment they have not caused critical damage to the safety of the facilities.

The IAEA director general, Mariano Grossi, said in a statement that there had been “strong explosions” in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

experts IAEA Those present at the facilities reported more than a dozen explosions in a row on Sunday morning and were even able to observe some from the window of their place of residence.

The bombing “is extremely worrying,” Grossi said, without attributing responsibility to either side.

Grossi reiterated his appeal to Moscow and kyiv to agree as soon as possible on a nuclear safety zone around the plant.

The Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom in turn blamed Russian forces for attacking the plant.

EFE

