In a message of good wishes for Victory Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed North Korea’s “solidarity” with Russia to Vladimir Putin. According to reports from the KCNA agency, in the letter sent on May 9, Kim expresses his firm support “for the cause of the Russian people against the political and military threat and the blackmail of hostile forces”.

Furthermore, the North Korean leader, who recently reaffirmed his close ties with Russia and publicly supported his invasion of Ukraine, said he was “convinced that the strategic and traditional relations of friendship between the two countries will develop in a stable way” . After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, Kim pointed to the cause of the conflict in the “hegemonic politics” of the United States and the West.