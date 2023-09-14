North Korea has been supplying Russia with weapons for a month and a half already. The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who spoke for hours on September 13, certifies an agreement for Ukraine that is in fact already in force.

Russia already receives weapons from Pyongyang and uses them in the war against Ukraine. This is supported by the head of Kiev’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, who provides details: “North Korea has been supplying weapons to Russia for a month and a half”, assures Budanov, specifying that it is 122 mm and 152 mm shells and Grad rockets. North Korea, according to analysts, can guarantee artillery pieces and ammunition that integrate seamlessly with Moscow’s war machine.

Now the channel is destined to be widened: “The Kremlin aims to obtain millions of ammunition. Unfortunately for us, North Korea is a major weapons producer. It is capable of manufacturing enormous quantities. Russia is not able to reach these volumes”. For Budanov, Moscow claims to “produce rockets independently”. In recent times, North Korea has kept intact its ability to produce ammunition and weapons, useful in particular for artillery: “This will have a negative effect on the war in Ukraine,” says Budanov, referring to “orders for millions of batches of shells. It remains to be seen how quickly the North Koreans will deliver them.”

KIM AND THE ‘PROMISE’ TO PUTIN

Kim Jong-un, moreover, used sufficiently explicit language in the summit with Putin. Without naming Ukraine, but referring to Russia’s “military operation”, Kim said he was “deeply convinced that the Russian army and people” will “succeed in the special military operation currently underway” and said stated that “the Russian army and its people will inherit the brilliant tradition of victory.”

Kim promised Putin his help stressing that “Russia rose up to protect its sovereignty and security.” “We have always supported and will continue to support all decisions of Putin and those of the Russian government. I hope that we will always be together in the fight against imperialism and in building a sovereign state,” he said.

UNITED STATES: “READY TO IMPOSE SANCTIONS”

The leader’s words are further confirmation of a picture already known to the United States. For weeks, Washington has been sending messages to Pyongyang, which however continues. The US now reiterates that it “will not hesitate to impose sanctions” if the Putin-Kim summit leads to a transfer of weapons between North Korea and Russia.

“We have taken a series of actions to sanction entities that brokered arms sales between Korea and Russia, and we will not hesitate to take additional sanctions as necessary,” said Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman. “THESecretary of State Blinken raised the issue of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the missile program in his contacts with Chinese officials when we were in Beijing. We have regularly raised this topic in our conversations with Chinese officials,” Miller said.