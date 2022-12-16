Home page politics

Ukraine is shelling the Russian-held territories, inflicting heavy casualties on Vladimir Putin’s army. The news ticker.

ammo storage: Ukraine attacks positions in occupied territory

Ukraine attacks positions in occupied territory major offensive: The shelling could serve as a preparation for attacks

The shelling could serve as a preparation for attacks Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 2.50 p.m.: A Russian military base in Donetsk Oblast is said to have been destroyed with the help of local resistance. An estimated 20 soldiers, including six officers, were killed, reports the National Resistance Center (NRC) and the Ukrainska Pravda.

“According to available data, an estimated 20 occupiers were killed, including six officers. In addition, 8 units of equipment were destroyed; Dozens of military personnel were taken to medical facilities with more or less serious wounds,” the statement said NRC.

Soldiers on the back of a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher near the front line in Donbass. © Laurel Choir/Imago

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Allegedly 680 soldiers killed

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Since the war began on February 24, 2022, 97,270 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine. This was announced by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook. At least 680 soldiers are said to have been killed the day before. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 97,270 (+680 on the previous day)

97,270 (+680 on the previous day) planes: 281 (+0)

281 (+0) Helicopter: 264 (+0)

264 (+0) Tank: 2980 (+5)

2980 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5952 (+9)

5952 (+9) Artillery Systems: 1946 (+3)

1946 (+3) Air defense systems: 211 (+0)

211 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 410 (+4)

410 (+4) Cars and other vehicles: 4563 (+0)

4563 (+0) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1648 (+4)

Ukraine launches offensive against Russia: 200 soldiers out of action

First report from December 16th: Kyiv – The Ukraine continues to encroach on areas of Russia occupied territories. Above all, the Zaporizhia Oblast in the south of the country is the focus of the attacks. After Ukrainian shelling made a bridge over the Molochna river impassable on Monday, Ukraine attacked two ammunition depots on Wednesday and destroyed them as well.

“The enemy continues to suffer casualties,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday, according to Newsweek. Accordingly, the Ukrainian troops attacked the settlements of Tokmak, Polohy and Berdyansk in Zaporizhia. “The Defense Forces destroyed two enemy ammunition depots, two artillery systems with ammunition, as well as six units with military equipment of various types. More than 200 enemy soldiers were wounded,” the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, there were a total of 11 airstrikes. The target was therefore soldiers, weapons and military equipment. Russian missile systems were also under fire.

Ukraine War: Attacks on occupied territories in preparation for offensive

The attacks could prepare a counter-offensive in the south of the country. Ultimately, the attacks with their liberation of the Crimean Peninsula, which has been occupied since 2014 flow. The areas in Zaporizhia are “potential weak points” in the Ukraine wartold Mark Cancian, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Newsweek. According to the expert, Ukraine could launch a major offensive as early as winter.

The region is ideal for such an offensive. “There is a long, thinly manned front where not much has happened so far,” Cancian said of Russian forces in Zaporizhia. “That would be a logical place for an attack.” The leadership in Russia knows that too. At the same time, the latest attacks could only serve as a deception in order to surprise Russia elsewhere. (spr/nak with agencies)