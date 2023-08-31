There war between Kiev and Moscow is moving from Ukraine to Russia. To say it is Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to whom the signals linked to the drone attack on the Russian base of Pskov “are important”: the recent attacks in Russia are in fact an indication of the fact, he explains, that “the war is moving more and more towards Russian territory and cannot be stopped”. On X, the former Twitter, Podolyak then branded the calls to avoid attacks on the legitimate territory of the Russian Federation as “strange” and affirmed that “Ukraine strictly respects the obligation not to use its partners’ weapons to strike Russian territory and acts exclusively on the principles of defensive warfare”.

“Putin – he concludes – is absolutely not suitable for negotiations. The ‘story’ of Prigozhin’s demonstrative murder shows that Putin will not respect any agreement, that he does not want any agreement and that he is only focused on escalation, increasing killings and destruction” and therefore “as long as the president remains, the war will continue, leading Russia ever more into the abyss of chaos”.

Meanwhile, on Telegram General Oleksandr Tarnavskycommander of the troops deployed in the Zaporizhzhia region, claims new successes of its military to the south: “We are pushing the enemy back.” Without giving too many details, the general said that the Ukrainian soldiers, after having broken the first line of defense by capturing the village of Robotyne, are now attacking the line blocking the road to the occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol. The objective is to reach the Sea of ​​Azov and isolate the Russian troops.