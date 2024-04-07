Ukraine could run out of air defense missiles if Moscow continues its bombing at its pace over the past month. It was he who raised the alarm the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a speech broadcast last night on TV. “If they continue to strike every day as they have been doing for the last month, we could run out of missiles, and partners know it,” Zelensky said, in what is the starkest recent warning to the West about the deteriorating situation for the 'Ukraine.

The Kiev leader stressed that although Ukraine has enough air defense supplies for the immediate crisis posed by the Russian offensive, it is forced to make difficult choices about what to protect, reiterating the need to receive the Patriots. According to Zelensky, 25 of these air defense systems are needed to completely cover the country.

Ukrainian soldiers “are attacked massively and I would even say regularly by guided aerial bombs that wipe out our positions”, the alarm was then raised by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in statements given to the Financial Times. “They're very simple in essence, so you can't block them, you can't hide from them. The only way to get to safety is to shoot down the bomber carrying them,” Kuleba explained.

According to data released by Ukrainian authorities, the Russians attacked Ukraine with about 3,500 guided aerial bombs this year alone, a 16-fold increase compared to 2023. In the third week of March alone, Russia “dropped over 700 bombs guided aerials”, denounced President Zelensky.

Raids on Kharkiv and Kupyansk

Meanwhile, a new wave of attacks was launched overnight by Russia against Ukraine. Ukrainska Pravda reports that three people were injured in a drone attack in Kharkiv, the country's second most important city which has been pounded by the Russians in recent days. They are two men aged 87 and 62 and a woman aged 64. Meanwhile, the Kiev General Staff, in a new report, has indicated that “all” of the 17 'Shahed' type drones used by Russia to attack the Ukraine in the last few hours have been “shot down”.

A woman has died in a Russian raid that targeted a residential area of ​​Kupyansk, in Kharkiv oblast, north-eastern Ukraine. The local media indicated this, specifying that a Russian-guided aerial bomb hit a four-storey building and that the woman died after being trapped under the rubble.