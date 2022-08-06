“This day in Europe was only possible because yesterday the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant did not explode by a miracle. Russia has kidnapped it and is staging dangerous provocations. The IAEA must ask Russia to withdraw from the nuclear power plant and transfer it under the control of a special commission. “The advisor to the Ukrainian President Mikhaylo Podolyak writes on twitter, in the aftermath of the bombing of the plant for which Moscow and Kiev have accused each other.

The Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom previously stated that a ballast has been disconnected from the network due to damage to the high voltage power line.