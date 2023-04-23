Ukraine in the war against Russia needs “ten times more” military aid from the West. This was stated by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk who underlined on Twitter: “We are grateful to our allies for their military help, but it is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end the Russian aggression quest ‘year”.

Read also

The former ambassador to Germany called on supporters of Ukraine to “cross all artificial red lines”, thus referring to the hesitation of some allies in supplying Kiev with particularly powerful weapon systems and asked to spend 1 % of Gross Domestic Product for Arms Supply to Ukraine.

Melnyk referred to the words of the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, according to which the international coalition has so far provided Ukraine with 55 billion dollars in aid. “It seems like a huge figure. But if we think of the Second World War -continues the deputy minister-, with which unfortunately many comparisons can be made, in that case aid for over 50 billion dollars was provided as part of the US loan program. Today would correspond to 700-800 billion”.

THE RESISTANCE – Over the past 24 hours the forces of the Kiev Armed Forces managed to repel 53 attacks by the Russian army in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin and Shakhtar directions. The city of Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities. This was announced by the general staff of Kiev in its report on the war, specifying that the Russian army launched both missile and air attacks and with multiple rocket launchers.

“Over the last day – adds the General Staff – the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 5 attacks on the areas of concentration of the occupiers and units of the missile and artillery forces hit two areas of concentration of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile complex and two other important military objectives of the enemy”.

RUSSIAN LOSSES – Russia has lost 680 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks up to 185,730 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified. According to reports by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be 185,730 men, 3,672 tanks, 7,130 armored vehicles, 2,832 artillery systems, 539 multiple rocket launchers, 289 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 308 aircraft, 293 helicopters, 5,718 vehicles, 18 naval units and 2,398 drones.

BAKHMUT – Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had occupied three more districts in the western part of the disputed city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. “The airborne troops blocked the Ukrainian units on the flanks, facilitating the actions of the assault teams to take the city,” the ministry said in its latest bulletin. The troops who continued on to Bakhmut are thought to be part of the Wagner mercenary group. The city has been the front line between Ukraine and Russia and has seen several battles for its control.

THE ARMS RACE – The Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador general has warned of an “uncontrollable” arms race and stressed the need for Russia to develop its tactical missile potential.

“In essence – wrote Grigory Mashkov in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s journal International Affairs – we are witnessing a missile arms race with consequences that are difficult to predict. Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in improving missile technology. This process becomes uncontrollable” . Mashkov also stated that “there is an obvious need for Russia to develop its tactical missile potential, to further increase the effectiveness of its use and to respond effectively to any national security challenge, including in Kaliningrad, where NATO threatens the Russian territory”.