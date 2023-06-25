Kiev claims a simultaneous advance on several fronts in eastern Ukraine. “Eastern Group forces have launched offensives on several fronts at the same time. They are advancing on Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, making progress on all fronts,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna said on Telegram Maliar.

According to Maliar, the Russians tried to advance on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Marinka fronts, but were repulsed. Intense fighting continues on the southern front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated territories near the city of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, taking advantage of the rebellion of the Wagner group, the commander of the operational strategic group Tavria, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, said, quoted by Ukrinform news agency. “The movement of our forces continues. We are seeing tangible successes and progress,” Tarnavsky wrote in Telegram.