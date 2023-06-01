The three victims of the attack carried out by the Russian armed forces on Kiev, a woman, a girl and her mother, tried to take cover in a bomb shelter after the alarm goes off, but they found it closed. This was stated by the Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko, explaining that the Kiev police have opened an investigation for ”negligence which has caused serious consequences”. They were the ones who lost their lives a 9-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman. 12 other people were injured in the attack.

The husband of one of the victims told Suspline television that ”people knocked. They knocked for a long time. There were women, children. Nobody opened. My wife and son were there. The child is fine, but my wife is dead,” Yaroslav said. Another witness, Kateryna Didukh, said that “they ran here to hide, but unfortunately it was closed. This is the largest bomb shelter.”