Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defensive positions along the border with Belarus and Russia. The Defense Ministry of Kiev announced it on Facebook, quoting Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the joint forces of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“The expansion of the engineering barrier system is underway in areas bordering Belarus and Russia,” Nayev explained, adding that minefields are being created “in areas accessible to tanks.” The general specified that more than 6,000 mines were planted last week and that Ukrainian soldiers are working “24 hours a day, despite the weather conditions”.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have built a trench more than 70 km long in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. The enormous excavation work is shown by Sentinel 2 satellite images, writes the Center for Journalistic investigation, relaunched by Ukrinform.

Work began in early September. Excavations started simultaneously from both ends and ended on 18 October. About 70 km long, equal to about a third of the maximum length of this region, the mega trench starts from the village of Semenvika, about 9 km from Melitopol, designated by the Russians as the capital of the occupied area. The trench then extends east to the outskirts of the village of Marynivka in Prymorsky District.