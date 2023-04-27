Ukrainian POWs brutally killed after interrogations conducted by Russian occupiers. And the Security Service of Ukraine would have confirmation of this. In an audio with a conversation between soldiers of the Russian Federation, which has come into the possession of the SBU, indeed, a soldier would tell an acquaintance in detail how he cuts the throat of a Ukrainian prisoner. “It makes no sense for us to keep prisoners of war – he says -. Once we have obtained all the information from them, they must be eliminated”.

The Security Service of Ukraine said it knew the identity of the ‘perpetrator’, as well as where he served and who he spoke to. It would be Suchko Yevhen Yuriyovych, born in 1995 in the Russian region of Novgorod. He was mobilized in the fall of 2022 and was deployed in the Kharkiv region.

“The SBU is working to ensure that Suchko and every war criminal in the Russian Federation receives deserved retribution for their atrocities,” the Security Service of Ukraine said, adding that “more than 35,000 criminal cases are pending for violations of the laws and of war customs”.