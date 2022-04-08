The Russian troops continue to focus on the conquest of the port city of Mariupol, in Ukraine. This is what the Ukrainian General Staff reported in the update provided this morning. The report also reports that the Russians are also concentrating an offensive around the city of Izium, in the Kharkiv region, in the east of the country.

According to the latest analysis provided by military experts from the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian forces they will “probably” complete the capture of the city in the next few days. Russian state TV reported that the city center is now under the control of Moscow forces, with 3,000 Ukrainian fighters still present in the peripheral areas.